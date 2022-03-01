Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Okta (OKTA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) in the last few weeks:

2/28/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $300.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Okta was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $320.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $250.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $302.00 to $273.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Okta was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Okta, Inc. is a provider of identity for the enterprise. The Company’s product consists of Okta information technology Products and Okta for Developers. Okta IT Products include Single Sign-On, Mobility Management, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Lifecycle Management and Universal Directory. Okta for Developers include Complete Authentication, User Management, Application Programming Interface Access Management and Developer Tools. Okta, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

1/27/2022 – Okta was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

1/24/2022 – Okta is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Okta is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

Okta stock traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.91. The stock had a trading volume of 118,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,846. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.58. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $152.51 and a one year high of $287.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $1,033,406.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,103 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Okta by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,380,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth about $547,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 518,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,820,000 after acquiring an additional 33,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Okta by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

