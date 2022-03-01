WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) were up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.54 and last traded at C$4.53. Approximately 638,393 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,243,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.41.

WELL has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.75.

The firm has a market cap of C$933.96 million and a P/E ratio of -26.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

