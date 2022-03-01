Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,240,296 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,017,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,240,296 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.75% of Hecla Mining worth $22,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 268.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,224,000 after buying an additional 2,764,286 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,967,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 1,596.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,225,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after buying an additional 2,094,009 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,656,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,081,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,488,000 after buying an additional 957,371 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.68.

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.0063 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.43%.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations, and San Sebastian.

