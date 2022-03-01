Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 45,201 Shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,201 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 3.97% of MVB Financial worth $20,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 539,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,088,000 after acquiring an additional 170,794 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 462,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,715,000 after acquiring an additional 15,570 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MVB Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.35. The company has a market cap of $463.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.87 and a fifty-two week high of $45.94.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $36.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 26.79%. On average, analysts expect that MVB Financial Corp. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

