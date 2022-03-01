Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 0.9% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $10,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,046,312,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,132,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424,515 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,662 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462,674 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,324 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WFC opened at $53.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.34 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

