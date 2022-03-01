Wells Fargo & Company Trims Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Target Price to $107.00

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 346.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARCT. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.56. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $631.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.77.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,100 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,100 shares of company stock worth $724,000. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

