Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,588 shares during the quarter. Welltower accounts for 1.3% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Welltower were worth $8,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 5.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 3.8% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 15.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Welltower by 55.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 4.2% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

Shares of Welltower stock traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $81.98. The stock had a trading volume of 53,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,345. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.41 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 234.62%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

