Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Posts Earnings Results

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Wendy’s updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.870-$0.910 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.87-0.91 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.56. 97,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,098. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Wendy’s by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens increased their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Wendy's Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

