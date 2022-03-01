West Shore Bank (OTCMKTS:WSSH) Stock Price Up 2.4%

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH – Get Rating) shares rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.25 and last traded at $32.25. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.46.

About West Shore Bank

West Shore Bank Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. The company accepts deposits from the public and provides loans to individuals and companies. It provides services include, personal and business banking consists checking, savings, loans, investing, mortgages, online banking and cash management.

