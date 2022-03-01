West Shore Bank (OTCMKTS:WSSH) Stock Price Up 2.4%

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH – Get Rating) shares rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.25 and last traded at $32.25. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.46.
About West Shore Bank (OTCMKTS:WSSH)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on West Shore Bank (WSSH)
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for West Shore Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Shore Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.