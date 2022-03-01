Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Position Boosted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,064,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,989 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 3.72% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $14,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,009 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,245,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,474,000 after acquiring an additional 104,015 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 38.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $52,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:EMD opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $14.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

