Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 89.9% from the January 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of WIA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.17. The company had a trading volume of 717 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,563. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $14.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 44,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

