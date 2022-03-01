Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WINC shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after buying an additional 15,277 shares in the last quarter.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%.
