Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WINC shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after buying an additional 15,277 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WINC opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.