Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $48.33

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.33 and last traded at $49.09, with a volume of 137786 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.94.

WDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.15.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

