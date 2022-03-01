Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $48.33

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.33 and last traded at $49.09, with a volume of 137786 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.94.
WDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.57.
The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.15.
In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.
Western Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:WDC)
Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.
