Weyco Group (WEYS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WEYS stock opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. Weyco Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $242.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyco Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

