Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 154,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 48.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.99. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.60%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

