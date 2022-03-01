Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.70

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.70 and traded as low as $12.67. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 12,460 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Where Food Comes From from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.
The company has a market cap of $81.03 million, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62.
About Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF)
Where Food Comes From, Inc engages in the provision of food production audits. It uses rigorous verification processes to ensure that claims made by food producers and processors are accurate. It operates through the following segments: Verification and Certification, Software Sales and Related Consulting, and Other.
