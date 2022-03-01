Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.70

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.70 and traded as low as $12.67. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 12,460 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Where Food Comes From from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

The company has a market cap of $81.03 million, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFCF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Where Food Comes From by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Where Food Comes From by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 35,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Where Food Comes From by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Where Food Comes From in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Where Food Comes From by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 127,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 18,756 shares during the period. 6.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF)

Where Food Comes From, Inc engages in the provision of food production audits. It uses rigorous verification processes to ensure that claims made by food producers and processors are accurate. It operates through the following segments: Verification and Certification, Software Sales and Related Consulting, and Other.

