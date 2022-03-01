Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.50 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $5.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.54 billion and the lowest is $5.46 billion. Whirlpool posted sales of $5.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year sales of $23.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.13 billion to $23.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $23.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.93 billion to $24.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.23.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

WHR stock opened at $201.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Whirlpool has a one year low of $183.75 and a one year high of $257.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Whirlpool declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

