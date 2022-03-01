Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Trading Up 4.3%

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Rating) shares were up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 43,758 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 38,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WHITF shares. Citigroup raised Whitehaven Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whitehaven Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Whitehaven Coal alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. The company operates four mines in North West New South Wales; three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whitehaven Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitehaven Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.