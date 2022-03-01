Whiteheart Trading Up 9.7% This Week (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for $303.39 or 0.00687037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $41,676.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Whiteheart alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00042307 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.47 or 0.06638430 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,077.69 or 0.99815717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00044080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00047228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002749 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Whiteheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Whiteheart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.