WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. WhiteHorse Finance reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WhiteHorse Finance.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of WHF stock opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $16.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $354.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

