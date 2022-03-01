Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.980-$1.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whitestone REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE WSR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 760,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,812. The company has a market capitalization of $584.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.32. Whitestone REIT has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.57%.

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

