WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.17. WideOpenWest also reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WOW. Zacks Investment Research cut WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WideOpenWest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $400,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $1,527,820 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 4.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WOW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 396,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,144. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.81. WideOpenWest has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

