Widercoin Reaches Market Cap of $15,114.28 (WDR)

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. One Widercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Widercoin has a total market capitalization of $15,114.28 and $2,290.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Widercoin has traded down 51.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00043058 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,958.07 or 0.06686042 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,304.93 or 1.00141113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00044162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00047487 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Widercoin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

