Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW) CEO Sells $723,558.00 in Stock

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) CEO Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.26, for a total value of $723,558.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Carl Aaron Hess also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 25th, Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total value of $729,102.00.
WTW stock traded down $3.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,577. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co has a 1 year low of $199.78 and a 1 year high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.77.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 18.09%.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on WTW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.
Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile (Get Rating)
Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Willis Towers Watson Public (WTW)
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.