Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW) CEO Sells $723,558.00 in Stock

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) CEO Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.26, for a total value of $723,558.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, February 25th, Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total value of $729,102.00.

WTW stock traded down $3.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,577. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co has a 1 year low of $199.78 and a 1 year high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $0.30. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.23 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WTW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

