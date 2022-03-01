Winpak (TSE:WPK) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.13

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.13 and traded as low as C$37.97. Winpak shares last traded at C$38.20, with a volume of 81,547 shares traded.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price target on Winpak from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.13. The company has a market cap of C$2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.79%.

In related news, Director Antti Aarnio-Wihuri bought 8,000 shares of Winpak stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$35.94 per share, with a total value of C$287,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,587,802. Also, Director Ilkka Tapio Suominen purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$37.05 per share, with a total value of C$92,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at C$203,775. In the last three months, insiders purchased 10,670 shares of company stock worth $386,372.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

