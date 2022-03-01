Woodstock Corp Acquires 69,978 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 195.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,978 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 4.0% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $38,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $291.73. The stock had a trading volume of 19,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,536. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.47 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $104.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

