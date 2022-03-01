Woodstock Corp Buys 3,380 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Woodstock Corp grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.50. 1,516,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,566,629. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.88. The stock has a market cap of $347.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $35.24 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

Several research firms have commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

