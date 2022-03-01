Woodstock Corp Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Woodstock Corp lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,369 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.4% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.92.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DIS traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.16. 223,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,369,303. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.10 billion, a PE ratio of 88.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.