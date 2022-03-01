Woodstock Corp Has $10.22 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,483,159. The company has a market cap of $194.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.51% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

Several research firms have commented on MRK. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

