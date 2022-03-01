Woodstock Corp Has $13.42 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Woodstock Corp reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,833 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,322 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 1.4% of Woodstock Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.27. 111,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,853,599. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.15 and its 200-day moving average is $89.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $203.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $64.77 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

