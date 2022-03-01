Woodstock Corp Has $16.04 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.7% of Woodstock Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

JNJ stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.40. 186,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,209,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $151.47 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.