Woodstock Corp Has $3.03 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX traded up $4.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.43. 648,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,966,833. The stock has a market cap of $286.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $144.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $2,294,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total transaction of $2,999,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 661,365 shares of company stock worth $87,600,457. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.42.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.