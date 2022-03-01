Woodstock Corp Purchases 8,645 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Woodstock Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.54. 663,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,314,672. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.15 and a 52-week high of $55.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.38.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

