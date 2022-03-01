Woodstock Corp Sells 1,280 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Woodstock Corp cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 885,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,500,000 after buying an additional 103,560 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Fiserv by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,208,000 after acquiring an additional 91,932 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $1,108,050.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,031 shares of company stock worth $16,195,524. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.