Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup raised Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.29.

Workday stock opened at $229.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.17 and its 200 day moving average is $262.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,545.28, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. Workday has a one year low of $205.90 and a one year high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total transaction of $435,723.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,350,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 714,062 shares of company stock worth $185,842,680 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,005,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

