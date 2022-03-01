Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $320.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.08% from the company’s current price.

WDAY has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.10.

Shares of Workday stock traded up $15.08 on Tuesday, reaching $244.13. The stock had a trading volume of 171,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,573. Workday has a 1 year low of $205.90 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,744.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.18.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $887,165.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,226,559.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 714,062 shares of company stock valued at $185,842,680. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

