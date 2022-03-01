Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $310.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Cowen from $300.00 to $310.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WDAY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.10.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $15.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.13. 171,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,573. Workday has a one year low of $205.90 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,744.75, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,226,559.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,350,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 714,062 shares of company stock worth $185,842,680 over the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Workday by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Workday by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Workday by 23.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in Workday by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Workday by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

