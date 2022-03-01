Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $309.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $306.00. Societe Generale’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.83.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $16.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.54. 223,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,573. Workday has a one year low of $205.90 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,720.75, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $29,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,350,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 714,062 shares of company stock worth $185,842,680 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,502 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,255,000 after purchasing an additional 791,143 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Workday by 10,667.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,842,000 after acquiring an additional 522,700 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $127,449,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Workday by 180.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 727,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,785,000 after acquiring an additional 468,199 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

