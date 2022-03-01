World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WQGA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WQGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the January 31st total of 51,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in World Quantum Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of World Quantum Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Quantum Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $827,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Quantum Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,452,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of World Quantum Growth Acquisition by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,029,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WQGA traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,841. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82. World Quantum Growth Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

