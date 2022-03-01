WOWswap Achieves Market Cap of $3.32 Million (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One WOWswap coin can now be bought for about $5.85 or 0.00013535 BTC on popular exchanges. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and $107,645.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WOWswap has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WOWswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00042999 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,913.35 or 0.06742357 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,235.64 or 1.00060230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00045982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00049721 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002853 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,996 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.