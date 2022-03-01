WPP (NYSE:WPP) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,185

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,045 ($14.02) to GBX 1,185 ($15.90) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,155 ($15.50) to GBX 1,200 ($16.10) in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,340 ($17.98) to GBX 1,320 ($17.71) in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WPP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $774.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPP traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.76. The stock had a trading volume of 11,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,356. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.64. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $60.37 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of WPP by 340.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 32,307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WPP by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,130,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in WPP by 7.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in WPP by 12.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in WPP during the third quarter worth $6,524,000. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

