Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Trading Down 1.8%

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 93,473 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 805,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.02.

About Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC)

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

