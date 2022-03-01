Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Price Tops $5.34 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $5.34 or 0.00012000 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market cap of $350,294.61 and $160.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00043101 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.59 or 0.06780269 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,320.31 or 0.99616836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00044339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00047282 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

