Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.19 Billion

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 11% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $2.19 billion and approximately $622.53 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for $408.24 or 0.00923315 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00042828 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,933.91 or 0.06635553 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,186.81 or 0.99936235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00044826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00048418 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002771 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,359,444 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

