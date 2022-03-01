W&T Offshore (WTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. W&T Offshore has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 12,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

