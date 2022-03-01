WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WW International had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. WW International updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.310-$-0.260 EPS and its Q1 guidance to ($0.31)-($0.26) EPS.

NASDAQ:WW traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,715,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.56. WW International has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average of $17.27.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WW. KeyCorp cut WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WW International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of WW International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in WW International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WW International by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 97,579 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

