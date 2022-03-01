WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.31)-($0.26) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.14). The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $347.80 million.WW International also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.310-$-0.260 EPS.

WW traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $9.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,715,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,632. WW International has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.27. The company has a market cap of $672.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.56.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.06 million. WW International had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WW International will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WW. Craig Hallum lowered shares of WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lowered shares of WW International from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WW International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a positive rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of WW International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of WW International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WW International by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 97,579 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

