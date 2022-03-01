X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Trading Down 1.7%

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.40 and last traded at $39.58. Approximately 33,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 140,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.27.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.17.

Get X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USSG. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $61,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.