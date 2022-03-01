Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Shares Gap Down to $18.54

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.54, but opened at $17.66. Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares last traded at $18.37, with a volume of 16,744 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 1.58.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NYSE:XHR)
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
