Xion Finance (XGT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5,652.00

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. Xion Finance has a market capitalization of $224,725.87 and $5,652.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xion Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Xion Finance has traded 37.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Xion Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00042635 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.90 or 0.06675307 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,168.81 or 1.00119108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00044027 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00047205 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002751 BTC.

About Xion Finance

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Xion Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xion Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xion Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xion Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xion Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.